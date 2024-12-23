RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Air pollution: BMC issues new guidelines, calls for strict adherence

December 23, 2024  23:54
image
Mumbai's civic body on Monday issued fresh guidelines to curb air pollution, particularly due to construction-related and road dust. 

In a release, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation instructed its solid waste department officials to strictly follow the guidelines, which come in response to growing concerns over deteriorating air quality in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. 

The fresh measures include prohibiting the use of wood or similar materials as fuel for cooking and the lighting of bonfires at construction sites, the release said. 

"The concerned department has been asked to employ vigilance teams and clean up marshals to take prohibitory measures. The Solid Waste Management Department has been tasked with ensuring that dust caused by construction along roads is effectively controlled," the release said. 

The department has instructed all assistant engineers and deputy chief supervisors to strictly adhere to these guidelines and take prompt action, it said, adding that a comprehensive action plan has been devised to address both major and minor factors contributing to air pollution. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Shyam Benegal, Movie Legend, Dies At 90
Shyam Benegal, Movie Legend, Dies At 90

'If there is one thing Shyam Benegal expressed best: It was the Poetry of the ordinary face and ordinary lives.'

The Shyam Benegal I Knew
The Shyam Benegal I Knew

His cinema of compassion inspired me, gave me tools to develop empathy for others. But it also made me understand that serious, socially committed cinema with deeply engaging narratives and great performances is an art form to admire,...

LIVE! 2 men dragged for 300 mtrs by truck in UP; rescued
LIVE! 2 men dragged for 300 mtrs by truck in UP; rescued

Pakistan to Buy 40 Chinese Stealth Fighters
Pakistan to Buy 40 Chinese Stealth Fighters

Pakistan plans to procure 40 jets of advanced Chinese stealth fighter J-35, which, if materialised, will mark the first export of China's latest jet. The sale would mark Beijing's first export of fifth-generation jets to a foreign ally...

Kumar Vishwas's 'Ramayana' dig at Shatru, Sonakshi
Kumar Vishwas's 'Ramayana' dig at Shatru, Sonakshi

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate strongly criticised Vishwas, calling his remarks "cheap" and "lewd."

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances