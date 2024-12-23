RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Ailing ex-cricketer Vinod Kambli admitted to hospital

December 23, 2024  19:39
Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai due to deterioration in his health. 

The 52-year-old was brought to the hospital by one of his fans who also owns the hospital in Bhiwandi's Kalher area in Thane district and his condition is said to be stable, even though the exact reasons for his hospitalisation could not be ascertained. 

Kambli was admitted to the hospital on Saturday. Kambli, who played 17 Tests and 104 ODIs for India between 1993-2000, had recently attended the inauguration of legendary coach Ramakant Achrekar's memorial at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai. 

The former India cricketer, who has been struggling with health-related issues for quite some time, appeared frail in the function which was also attended by his long-time friend Sachin Tendulkar. -- PTI
