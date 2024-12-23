6 who threw tomatoes at Allu Arjun's house get bail

Six accused who allegedly vandalised Actor Allu Arjun's Jubilee Hills residence recently in Telangana's Hyderabad were granted bail, a lawyer said.

Advocate Ramdas, appearing for the accused, said that these students of Osmania University were protesting peacefully when the police attacked them, prompting them to act in self-defence.

"The students of Osmania Univesity were demonstrating peacefully. When the police force attacked them, they acted in their self-defence. Police filed a case against them. After their appearance before the judge today, six people have been given bail without any conditions and a fine," Ramdas told ANI.

As per Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West Zone, Hyderabad, on Sunday evening some persons holding placards in their hands suddenly rushed to the residence of actor Allu Arjun in Jubilee Hills and started sloganeering.

One of them mounted the compound and started throwing tomatoes, a police official said, adding that six persons were taken into custody, who claimed to be part of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee.

Earlier, a case was registered against six members of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC) for allegedly vandalising actor Allu Arjun's residence amid the row over Sandhya Theatre Tragedy.