RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

6 who threw tomatoes at Allu Arjun's house get bail

December 23, 2024  13:56
image
Six accused who allegedly vandalised Actor Allu Arjun's Jubilee Hills residence recently in Telangana's Hyderabad were granted bail, a lawyer said.
 
 Advocate Ramdas, appearing for the accused, said that these students of Osmania University were protesting peacefully when the police attacked them, prompting them to act in self-defence. 
 
 "The students of Osmania Univesity were demonstrating peacefully. When the police force attacked them, they acted in their self-defence. Police filed a case against them. After their appearance before the judge today, six people have been given bail without any conditions and a fine," Ramdas told ANI. 
 
 As per Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West Zone, Hyderabad, on Sunday evening some persons holding placards in their hands suddenly rushed to the residence of actor Allu Arjun in Jubilee Hills and started sloganeering. 
 
 One of them mounted the compound and started throwing tomatoes, a police official said, adding that six persons were taken into custody, who claimed to be part of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee.
 
 Earlier, a case was registered against six members of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC) for allegedly vandalising actor Allu Arjun's residence amid the row over Sandhya Theatre Tragedy.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bhujbal meets Fadnavis amid buzz over BJP switch
LIVE! Bhujbal meets Fadnavis amid buzz over BJP switch

Amid BJP switch buzz, Bhujbal meets Fadnavis
Amid BJP switch buzz, Bhujbal meets Fadnavis

Bhujbal said he had an elaborate discussion with the CM on the prevailing political and social atmosphere in the state.

'World's safest' car crushed by truck, driver blames...
'World's safest' car crushed by truck, driver blames...

The driver of the truck involved in a fatal accident in Nelamangala, Karnataka, that killed six people, claimed on Monday that a car ahead of him applied sudden brakes, causing him to lose control and turn towards the road divider....

Kumar Vishwas's 'Ramayana' dig at Shatru, Sonakshi
Kumar Vishwas's 'Ramayana' dig at Shatru, Sonakshi

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate strongly criticised Vishwas, calling his remarks "cheap" and "lewd."

The PT Teacher Behind Two WPL Stars
The PT Teacher Behind Two WPL Stars

'Today when I see them talking to people from different countries confidently, I realise that education does not come from classrooms alone but from life experiences too.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances