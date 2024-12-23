RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


3-year-old girl slips into borewell in Rajasthan, rescue operation underway

December 23, 2024  22:18
File image
A girl aged around three years fell into a borewell in the Kotputli-Behror district of Rajasthan, and the NDRF and SDRF have been deployed to rescue her from the 150-feet-deep borewell, officials said. 

The girl, Chetna, was playing in his father's farm in the Sarund area when she accidently slipped into the borewell, they said. 

NDRF and SDRF teams have reached the spot in are trying to pull the girl out with the help of a hook attached to a rod, Sarund SHO Mohammad Imran said. 

The girl's movements were captured through a camera and an oxygen pipe was lowered into the borewell to supply oxygen. 

"The girl is stuck at a depth of nearly 150 feet. Her movements are being monitored," he said. 

Earlier, industry minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore spoke to the officers and instructed them to ensure speedy rescue of the girl. 

Two weeks ago, a five-year-old boy fell into a borewell in Dausa district. -- PTI
