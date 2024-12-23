3.7 magnitude tremor hits Kutch in Gujarat; no casualty

A tremor of 3.7 magnitude jolted Gujarat's Kutch district on Monday morning, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.

There was no report of any casualty or damage to property, the district administration said.

The tremor was recorded at 10.44 am with its epicentre 76 kilometres north-north east of Lakhpat, the Gandhinagar-based ISR said.

This is the second seismic activity of more than 3 magnitude this month in the district.





On December 7, a tremor of 3.2 magnitude was recorded in the district, according to the ISR.

Last month, Kutch recorded an earthquake of 4 magnitude on November 18.





Earlier, on November 15, Patan in north Gujarat was jolted by an earthquake of 4.2 magnitude, as per the ISR data. -- PTI