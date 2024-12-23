3 Khalistani terrorists injured in UP encounter

Three criminals allegedly involved in a grenade attack in Gurdaspur were injured in an encounter with a joint team of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab police here early Monday, officials said.

The accused were identified as Gurvinder Singh (25), Virender Singh alias Ravi (23), and Jaspreet Singh alias Pratap Singh (18), all residents of Gurdaspur, police said.





The encounter took place in the Puranpur area in UP's Pilibhit.





The Punjab Police has said the three are part of a Pakistan-sponsored module of Khalistan Zindabad Force.





"This terror module is involved in grenade attacks at police establishments in border areas of Punjab. The encounter has taken place in the jurisdiction of PS Puranpur, Pilibhit, between the joint police teams of Pilibhit & Punjab and the three module members are involved in the grenade attack on a police post in Gurdaspur," Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X. "Investigations are in progress to unveil the entire terror module," he added.





Two AK-47 rifles, two Glock pistols, and a huge cache of ammunition were seized from them, he said.