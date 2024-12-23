RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


22 Bangladeshi infiltrators held in Assam, pushed back: CM

December 23, 2024  19:37
Twenty two Bangladeshis, including five children have been apprehended by the Assam police in two different operations for entering Indian territory illegally, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday. 

Sixteen Bangladeshis were apprehended in inter-state movement after arriving at Guwahati railway station from Bengaluru, they were moving towards South Salamar district, he said. 

The nationality of the apprehended was established to be Bangladeshis on investigation, he added. 

The apprehended include seven male, four female and five children and these people are being pushed back across the border, he said. 

"Inter-state movement of infiltrators busted; 16 Bangladeshis nabbed. In an excellent op carried out by @SSalmaraPolice, 16 illegal Bangladeshis who travelled from Bengaluru to Guwahati Railway Station and moved towards South Salmara Mankachar dist were apprehended and upon investigation their nationality as Bangladeshis were confirmed. These people are being pushed back across the border," the chief minister posted on X. 

Earlier in the day, six Bangladeshis have been apprehended by the Assam police for entering the Indian territory illegally and handed over to the authorities of the neighbouring country, Sarma said. 

He, however, did not mention the sector of the India-Bangladesh border, where they were held. -- PTI
