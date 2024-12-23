RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

2 men dragged for 300 mtrs by truck in UP; rescued

December 23, 2024  23:49
File image
File image
A truck driver dragged two people for about 300 metres in Agra under his vehicle, police on Monday said. 

Some locals forced the driver to stop the truck and extricated the men from under the vehicle. 

The police arrested the driver and seized the truck. 

The two men, both residents of Nunhai in Agra, were going towards Rambagh from Waterworks when they met with an accident around 11 pm Sunday. 

The driver, instead of stopping the truck sped up, trapping both of them underneath, police said. 

"In the accident, two youths were dragged by a canter driver for about 300 metres. Later, some residents saved the youths by stopping the driver using force," Chhatta Police Station Inspector Pramod Kumar told PTI. 

"The youths were sent for treatment at a nearby hospital and are still being treated, but are in stable condition. The youths were from Agra. The canter driver was arrested and the canter seized after the incident," he said. 

A video of the incident that surfaced on social media showed the men shouting for help. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Shyam Benegal, Movie Legend, Dies At 90
Shyam Benegal, Movie Legend, Dies At 90

'If there is one thing Shyam Benegal expressed best: It was the Poetry of the ordinary face and ordinary lives.'

The Shyam Benegal I Knew
The Shyam Benegal I Knew

His cinema of compassion inspired me, gave me tools to develop empathy for others. But it also made me understand that serious, socially committed cinema with deeply engaging narratives and great performances is an art form to admire,...

LIVE! 2 men dragged for 300 mtrs by truck in UP; rescued
LIVE! 2 men dragged for 300 mtrs by truck in UP; rescued

Pakistan to Buy 40 Chinese Stealth Fighters
Pakistan to Buy 40 Chinese Stealth Fighters

Pakistan plans to procure 40 jets of advanced Chinese stealth fighter J-35, which, if materialised, will mark the first export of China's latest jet. The sale would mark Beijing's first export of fifth-generation jets to a foreign ally...

Kumar Vishwas's 'Ramayana' dig at Shatru, Sonakshi
Kumar Vishwas's 'Ramayana' dig at Shatru, Sonakshi

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate strongly criticised Vishwas, calling his remarks "cheap" and "lewd."

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances