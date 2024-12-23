RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


1st Surat-Bangkok flight ran out of liquor? Airline says...

December 23, 2024  11:12
Air India Express' inaugural four-hour flight from Surat in Gujarat to Thailand capital Bangkok saw good sales of liquor onboard, with some passengers claiming the stock ran out. 

The flight, operated with a Boeing 737-8 aircraft on Friday, had 175 passengers and six crew members onboard. The passenger capacity of the plane is 176.

Liquor consumption is prohibited in Gujarat.

Officials of the budget airline on Sunday said there were brisk sales of alcohol on the flight from Surat to Bangkok and the stock was not exhausted, as claimed by some on social media. 

Some passengers had taken to social media, saying the airline ran out of liquor. 

There was sufficient stock of liquor as well as food onboard, the officials added. 

There was no official statement from the Tata Group-owned Air India Express. 

According to the officials, generally, a passenger is not served more than 100 ml of liquor during a flight. 

The airline offers five types of liquor onboard. 

A 50 ml of Chivas Regal is priced at Rs 600 while 50 ml each of Red Label, Bacardi White Rum and Beefeater Gin cost Rs 400. It also offers 330 ml Bira Lager for Rs 400.

When it comes to food, passengers can either pre-book or buy during the flight. -- PTI 
