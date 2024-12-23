RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


1 critical after inhaling toxic gas at pharma company in Andhra

December 23, 2024  11:36
Representative image
Two persons who suspectedly inhaled a toxic gas at a private pharma company at Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City in Anakapplli district are hospitalised and one of them is in critical condition, said a police official on Monday.
 
Anakapalli district superintendent of police Tuhin Sinha said the incident happened on Monday morning in the production block of the company at Parawada during a chemical reaction.

"Two helpers inhaled some of the gases, and they felt unconscious (and) because of that they were shifted to the hospital. Both are undergoing treatment. One person is a bit critical, while the second person is out of danger," Sinha told PTI

The affected workers are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Visakhapatnam. 

According to the SP, the gas leak occurred while transferring the chemicals into a scrubber which deals with harmful gases.

"We are also verifying if there is any criminal liability which can be attached or not," Sinha added. -- PTI 
