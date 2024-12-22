RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Zakir Hussain's family shares first post after his death

December 22, 2024  14:16
image
Days after Ustad Zakir Hussain was laid to rest at a San Francisco cemetery, the family of the tabla maestro shared a moving post on his official Instagram account on Sunday.

It marks the first post on the social media page of Hussain since his death at a San Francisco hospital early last week due to complications arising from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a lung disease. He was 73.

The undated black-and-white picture shows the hands of Hussain, his wife Antonia Minnecola, daughters Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi held tightly together.

"Always together in love," read the caption of the post, tagging the four members of Hussain's kin.

The post has since received over 21,000 likes, around 1,000 comments, and more than 300 shares on Instagram.

Hussain's followers, including his Shakti bandmate Shankar Mahadevan, musicians Karsh Kale, Ankur Tewari, Hariharan and Pakistani artiste Ali Sethi, liked the post.

One of the world's most accomplished percussionists, Hussain was laid to rest at the Fernwood cemetery in San Francisco on Thursday.

Hundreds of his admirers gathered at his funeral to pay their last respects. 

Sivamani and several other musicians played drums a little distance away to pay him a tribute.

The celebrated musician, one of India's most well-known, received four Grammy Awards in his career spanning six decades, including three at the 66th Grammy Awards earlier this year.

Hussain, who was the son of tabla legend Ustad Alla Rakha, received the Padma Shri in 1988, the Padma Bhushan in 2002, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2023.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! IAS coaching institute fined for misleading ads
LIVE! IAS coaching institute fined for misleading ads

After temple, now old stepwell unearthed in Sambhal
After temple, now old stepwell unearthed in Sambhal

Following the reopening of a Shiv-Hanuman temple in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district after a gap of 46 years, an excavation team of the Archeological Survey of India has unearthed a stepwell in the Chandausi area of the district.

Why Travis Is A 'Headache' For India
Why Travis Is A 'Headache' For India

'We all knew he was dangerous, but that first shot he played off Jasprit Bumrah, that cover drive, off the front foot.''It told me that this is a player in prime, prime form.'

First informant of Kargil War passes away in Ladakh
First informant of Kargil War passes away in Ladakh

Indian Army on Sunday extended condolences to the family of Tashi Namgyal, the Ladakhi shepherd who is credited with alerting Indian troops about Pakistani infiltration during the 1999 Kargil conflict.

Sharad Pawar dials Fadnavis to discuss...
Sharad Pawar dials Fadnavis to discuss...

Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchanra Pawar president Sharad Pawar on Sunday had a telephonic conversation with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis about the murder of a sarpanch in Beed and the death of a man following...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances