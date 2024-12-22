Why was I continuously shifted to four districts? BJP MLC Ravi on his arrest





Expressing confidence in public support, he raised concerns over the security arrangements, criticising the government's claim of "security reasons" for his relocation.





Speaking to ANI, Ravi argued that while providing security in a police station is challenging, ensuring safety in isolated locations seems easier for the state government.





"The public is in our support...They are standing with me...Why was I arrested? Why was I continuously shifted to four districts? CM says that due to security reasons they did this...Giving security in PS is difficult for them, but giving security at an isolated place is easy for them," the BJP leader said.





CT Ravi received a grand welcome from his supporters as he arrived at Chikkamagaluru, late at night on Saturday.





The case against Ravi was filed by Karnataka Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar who alleged that the former used derogatory words against her in the Legislative Council. -- ANI

