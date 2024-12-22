RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Water pipes, rivers freeze in Himachal

December 22, 2024  21:17
Photo: Kind courtesy @GoHimachal_/X
Photo: Kind courtesy @GoHimachal_/X
Cold wave in the lower hills of Himachal Pradesh forced the local weather department to issue an orange alert on Sunday in Bilaspur, Una, Hamirpur and Mandi districts, while Kashmir, though still sub-zero, got some respite with a rise in night temperature.

In Himachal Pradesh, Tabo was the coldest with a low of minus 11. 6 degrees, while Sumdo, Kusumseri and Kalpa recorded a low of minus 5.3 degrees, minus 4.8 degrees, and minus 1.8 degrees Celsius.

Una recorded 1 degree Celsius, followed by Bhuntar 1.5 degrees Celsius. 

Una was also the hottest place in the state with a high of 23.8 degrees, down from Saturday's 24.5 degrees Celsius.

The weather station also issued a yellow warning for dense fog over some parts of the Bhakra Dam reservoir area and Balh Valley in Mandi from December 24 to 26.

Thick ground frost could be seen at isolated places in the lower hills during this period.

High-altitude tribal areas and mountain passes reeled under a piercing cold, with the mercury staying 14-18 degrees below the freezing point.

Water pipes were frozen at many places in mid and higher hills, as were springs, rivulets and tributaries of snow-fed rivers, reducing the discharge of water, which severely affected hydropower generation.  -- PTI
