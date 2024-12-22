RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


US Navy shoots down its own jets over Red Sea

December 22, 2024  12:00
Two United States Navy pilots ejected safely over the Red Sea after their F/A-18 fighter aircraft was mistakenly shot down early Sunday in what military officials are calling 'an apparent case of friendly fire'.

As per a press release from the US military's Central Command one of the pilots has sustained minor injuries, reported multiple news outlets in the USThe guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg, which is part of the USS Harry S Truman Carrier Strike Group, mistakenly fired on and hit the aircraft, that was flying off the USS Harry S Truman, according to the CENTCOM news release cited by ABC News.

The US Navy has been patrolling the region to combat ongoing attacks on commercial ships from the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war.

Earlier, on December 21, the military said US forces conducted precision airstrikes against a missile storage facility and a command-and-control facility in Yemen used by the Houthis and shot down multiple uncrewed aerial vehicles and an anti-ship cruise missile. -- ANI
'We all knew he was dangerous, but that first shot he played off Jasprit Bumrah, that cover drive, off the front foot.''It told me that this is a player in prime, prime form.'

A police officer said the email was sent by two siblings enrolled in the school because they wanted the exams to be postponed.

Security has been beefed up in Jaunpur following rumours that a Shivling was found near a graveyard in the Jaunpur Nagar Kotwali police station area, a police officer said on Saturday.

Around 7.4 per cent of Indians aged 60 and above are affected by dementia.This number is expected to rise from the current 8.8 million to 17 million by 2036, marking a 97 per cent increase.

