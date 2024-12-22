UP court summons AAP's Somnath Bharti over remarks over state hospitals





The police had arrested the former Delhi minister based on a complaint lodged by Somnath Sahu, a resident of Jagdishpur where he made the alleged remarks on January 9, 2021.





However, he was released on bail shortly after. Special public prosecutor Vaibhav Pandey said that following a petition filed by Bharti, the Supreme Court had stayed proceedings in the case.





However, the court has now lifted the stay, leading to the issuance of summons to the AAP leader.





The next hearing, during which charges will be framed, is set for January 8, he said. -- PTI

An MP/MLA court in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur has summoned senior AAP leader Somnath Bharti on January 8 to frame charges against him for making derogatory remarks about hospitals in the state at an event in Amethi district in 2021.