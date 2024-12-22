RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Two engineering students drown in waterfalls in Kerala

December 22, 2024  08:45
Two engineering college students met with a tragic end by drowning near a waterfall in Kerala's high range district of Idukki on Saturday, the police said. 

The deceased students, identified as Donal Shaji and Aksa Reji, were studying in an engineering college located in Muttom in Idukki. 

The police said it was not clear how the students fell into the Aruvikuthu waterfall, located a few kilometers away from the college. 

The bodies were fished out from the waterfalls by the fire and rescue teams, they added. -- PTI
