Tribal woman gives birth in jeep in Kerala

A pregnant tribal woman gave birth to a baby boy inside a jeep in the midst of a forest in Pathanamthitta district on Sunday.





The woman, resident of a tribal colony in nearby Avanippara, went into labour while en route to the government hospital, sources said.





Local tribal officials and forest personnel reached the spot and arranged for an ambulance, which transported the mother and the newborn to the general hospital in Pathanamthitta.





Later, Sajitha, a nurse who accompanied the woman, told the media that their condition is stable as of now and they are doing well. -- PTI

