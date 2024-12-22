RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Suspected Kashmiri militant arrested in Bengal

December 22, 2024  15:59
image
A suspected member of a militant outfit in Kashmir valley was arrested from West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Sunday, a police officer said.      

Javed Munshi, suspected to be a member of the outlawed 'Tehreek e Mujahideen' outfit in Kashmir Valley was picked from near Canning Hospital by a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Bengal Police, the officer said.

Javed, who claimed to have visited the residence of a relative in the Canning town for personal reasons, had been allegedly involved in subversive activities in the valley and was wanted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police for a long time, he said.

The 'Tehreek e Mujahideen' is controlled from Pakistan having contacts with other militant outfits in the valley, Pakistan and Bangladesh, the officer said.

The relatives of Javed said though he is a resident of Srinagar, they were not aware of his links with any terror outfit and if the charges are found to be true law should take its own course.

The police officer said the arrested man will be produced at Alipore court for transit remand soon.

The arrest followed the recent arrests of eight suspected members of terrorist outfit Ansar-al-Islam Bangladesh, who were planning to target the 'Chicken's Neck' connecting West Bengal's Siliguri with the northeastern states.

Two of the eight arrested were from Murshidabad district and part of a group of eight people apprehended by Bengal, Kerala and Assam police.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Epigamia co-founder Rohan Mirchandani no more
LIVE! Epigamia co-founder Rohan Mirchandani no more

Bareilly court summons Rahul Gandhi
Bareilly court summons Rahul Gandhi

A court in Bareilly has summoned Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to appear before it on January 7 for his remarks related to the Economic Survey during the Lok Sabha polls.

Will King Kohli recreate magic of 2014 at MCG?
Will King Kohli recreate magic of 2014 at MCG?

Kohli, Kohli.... the chants from 90,000 fervent fans still reverberate in the ear when you step into the fabled MCG, even two years after the former Indian skipper pulled off a stunning heist against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022.

Uddhav, Raj Thackeray seen together at...
Uddhav, Raj Thackeray seen together at...

Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin Raj Thackeray, who heads the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, came together at the wedding of the latter's nephew in Mumbai on Sunday.

BJP ready to fight Bihar polls with Nitish as CM face
BJP ready to fight Bihar polls with Nitish as CM face

The National Democratic Alliance will contest the assembly polls in Bihar next year under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Deputy Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Samrat...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances