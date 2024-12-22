Suspected Kashmiri militant arrested in Bengal

A suspected member of a militant outfit in Kashmir valley was arrested from West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Sunday, a police officer said.





Javed Munshi, suspected to be a member of the outlawed 'Tehreek e Mujahideen' outfit in Kashmir Valley was picked from near Canning Hospital by a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Bengal Police, the officer said.





Javed, who claimed to have visited the residence of a relative in the Canning town for personal reasons, had been allegedly involved in subversive activities in the valley and was wanted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police for a long time, he said.





The 'Tehreek e Mujahideen' is controlled from Pakistan having contacts with other militant outfits in the valley, Pakistan and Bangladesh, the officer said.





The relatives of Javed said though he is a resident of Srinagar, they were not aware of his links with any terror outfit and if the charges are found to be true law should take its own course.





The police officer said the arrested man will be produced at Alipore court for transit remand soon.





The arrest followed the recent arrests of eight suspected members of terrorist outfit Ansar-al-Islam Bangladesh, who were planning to target the 'Chicken's Neck' connecting West Bengal's Siliguri with the northeastern states.





Two of the eight arrested were from Murshidabad district and part of a group of eight people apprehended by Bengal, Kerala and Assam police. -- PTI

