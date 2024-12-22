RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Sharad Pawar dials Fadnavis to discuss...

December 22, 2024  13:17
Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchanra Pawar president Sharad Pawar on Sunday had a telephonic conversation with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis about the murder of a sarpanch in Beed and the death of a man following violence in Parbhani.

Pawar on Saturday visited the families of Santosh Deshmukh, the slain sarpanch, and Somnath Suryawanshi, who allegedly died in judicial custody after his arrest in connection with the violence in Parbhani.

The NCP-SP chief attended the Bhimthadi Jatra at the College of Agriculture in Pune on Sunday.

While at the event, he called the chief minister, urging him to take note of the Beed and Parbhani cases.

Fadnavis on Friday announced judicial probes into the Parbhani violence and the sarpanch's murder and financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of Deshmukh and Suryawanshi.

Talking to reporters in Pune, Pawar said, "I had a word with the chief minister about the places I visited yesterday. I told him that the situation was serious and asked him to take note of the issue."

The senior politician said that he also invited Fadnavis to the 98th All India Marathi Literary Convention (Marathi Sahitya Sammelan) scheduled in Delhi.

Protests in Parbhani had turned violent last week when the replica of the Constitution was vandalised, and Suryavanshi, who was arrested in this connection, died in judicial custody.

In Beed, the sarpanch of Massajog village, Santosh Deshmukh, was abducted and murdered on December 9.  -- PTI
