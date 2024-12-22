Property dispute: Man drives tractor over brother

A man has been arrested for running a tractor over his younger brother and killing him in a remote village in Belagavi district, allegedly over a property dispute, police said on Sunday.





According to police, the incident occurred in Yaragatti Taluk under Murgod police station limits on Saturday.





Maruti Bavihal (30) ran the tractor on Gopal (27) killing him instantaneously.





Property dispute is believed to be the reason behind the incident. -- PTI

