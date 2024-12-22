RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Police deployed after rumour of Shivling discovery near UP graveyard

December 22, 2024  08:51
File image
File image
Security has been beefed up in Jaunpur of Uttar Pradesh following rumours that a Shivling was found near a graveyard in the Jaunpur Nagar Kotwali police station area, a police officer said on Saturday. 

Superintendent of police (city) Arvind Kumar Verma, however, asserted the claim being made on social media about the Shivling being found is "completely wrong". 

There is already a temple there where people offer worship, he said, adding police force has been deployed for security. 

City magistrate Indra Nandan Singh and City Kotwal Mithilesh Mishra reached the spot as soon as they learn about the social media chatter. 

Local councilor Ashfaq Mansuri said, "There has never been any dispute here. This temple has been there for about 15 years. People offer worship here." 

"Today, suddenly someone spread rumours about this. Police force has been deployed here. There is no dispute. Both Hindu and Muslim brothers live together here," the councilor said. 

Locals said there is a Shivling in Jaunpur for a long time. -- PTI
