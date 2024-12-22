RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


On reports of joining hands with BJP, Omar's party says...

December 22, 2024  19:18
image
The National Conference on Sunday ruled out joining the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance and dismissed as baseless a media report in this regard.

This news being peddled by certain so-called journalists is nothing but a blatant lie, driven by malicious intent to mislead the people of Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said.

He was reacting to a report published in a newspaper that claimed Jammu and Kashmir's ruling party might be preparing grounds for a return to the BJP-led NDA in exchange for the Union Territory's statehood.

'It is disgraceful and irresponsible for anyone to spread such baseless rumours... Let me challenge the individual behind this fabrication: name the so-called 'top BJP leadership' that Omar Abdullah alleged to have met, or immediately retract your claim and issue a public apology,' he said in a post on X.

Sadiq also said Abdullah's meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi was held in full public view.

'For the record, his meeting with the home minister in North Block was in full view of the media. If this so-called journalist claims otherwise, let him substantiate his allegations with evidence or admit to his lies. We will not allow such deceitful tactics to go unchallenged,' he said.

Sadiq also threatened legal action against the publication if the report was not withdrawn.

"If this fabricated story is not retracted immediately, accompanied by a public apology, we reserve the right to take legal action against those responsible for tarnishing our image and misleading the public. Let this be a warning: such dishonest journalism will not be tolerated," the NC spokesperson added.  -- PTI
