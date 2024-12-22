RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

New darshan system in Puri Jagannath temple from Jan 1: Minister

December 22, 2024  16:51
image
The Odisha government is going to introduce a new system in the Jagannath temple, Puri to provide devotees better facilities to have darshan of the deities, Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said on Sunday.

Speaking to media persons in Bhubaneswar, Harichandan said the government is taking steps to introduce the new system for public darshan in the Jagannath temple from January 1.

"Required arrangements are being made. The necessary work will be completed by December 27 or 28. For two days, December 30 and 31, the new system will be introduced on an experimental basis," he said, adding that from January 1, the new darshan arrangements will be fully implemented. 

Special arrangements are also being made for women, children, differently abled persons, and senior individuals visiting the temple, as part of the move, the minister said.

As per the new arrangements, the devotees will enter the Jagannath temple through the existing gate (Satapahacha) while exit will be made through two different gates (Ghanti and Garada).

Harichandan said he and Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Arabinda Padhee visited the temple on Saturday and reviewed the work being carried out for the introduction of the new facility in the temple.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Allu Arjun urges fans to be responsible
LIVE! Allu Arjun urges fans to be responsible

Bareilly court summons Rahul Gandhi
Bareilly court summons Rahul Gandhi

A court in Bareilly has summoned Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to appear before it on January 7 for his remarks related to the Economic Survey during the Lok Sabha polls.

Bully the bowlers! Shastri urges Rohit
Bully the bowlers! Shastri urges Rohit

Former India coach Ravi Shastri says the stylish batter should go in with a clear mindset, change his tactics, and attack the bowlers.

Will King Kohli recreate magic of 2014 at MCG?
Will King Kohli recreate magic of 2014 at MCG?

Kohli, Kohli.... the chants from 90,000 fervent fans still reverberate in the ear when you step into the fabled MCG, even two years after the former Indian skipper pulled off a stunning heist against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022.

Uddhav, Raj Thackeray seen together at...
Uddhav, Raj Thackeray seen together at...

Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin Raj Thackeray, who heads the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, came together at the wedding of the latter's nephew in Mumbai on Sunday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances