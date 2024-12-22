RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Narcotics worth Rs 20 cr seized in Assam's Cachar

December 22, 2024  09:41
File image
File image
Narcotics worth Rs 20 crore has been seized and a person arrested in Assam's Cachar district, the police said on Sunday. 

Acting on a tip-off, an operation was launched by the Special Task Force under the supervision of IGP Parthasarathi Mahanta at Silcoori Road that led to the seizure of Yaba tablets and heroin from a person who was moving in a motorcycle in the early hours of Sunday. 

The seizure included 60,000 yaba tablets and 125 grams of heroin, Mahanta told PTI. 

Yaba is a combination of stimulants, the most important being methamphetamine and caffeine. 

It has many aliases like Thai name 'crazy medicine', 'madness drug' or 'Nazi speed'. 

The police arrested a person, identified as Sahil Ahmed Laskar, and seized the motorcycle. 

The IGP said that the street price of the seized narcotics was estimated to be around Rs 20 crore. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 2 held with pistol, grenades in J-Ks Baramulla
LIVE! 2 held with pistol, grenades in J-Ks Baramulla

Seven Indians hurt in Germany's car-ramming attack
Seven Indians hurt in Germany's car-ramming attack

Seven Indians were injured in a car-ramming attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany. The attack left at least five people dead and nearly 200 injured. The Indian embassy in Berlin is providing all possible assistance to the...

Army ramps up ops in Jammu, to boost on civilian ties
Army ramps up ops in Jammu, to boost on civilian ties

The Indian Army has increased its operational footprint in the Jammu region, including the strategic occupation of the upper reaches of the Pir Panjal range, a senior officer said. The army is playing a pivotal role in military-civilian...

Maha portfolio: Fadnavis gets Home, Ajit, Shinde get...
Maha portfolio: Fadnavis gets Home, Ajit, Shinde get...

Shiv Sena's Dadaji Bhuse is the new school education minister while Uday Samant continues to be the industries minister.

Character assassination: Allu Arjun on stampede row
Character assassination: Allu Arjun on stampede row

Hours after Reddy slammed the actor for holding a roadshow and waving to the crowds at the theatre, without referring to anyone, the 'Pushpa 2' star refuted the allegations and said it was not a procession or a roadshow.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances