Himachal woman dies in Mohali building collapse, rescue effort on

December 22, 2024  09:08
Rescue operations underway at the site in Mohali/ANI on X
A 20-year-old woman, hailing from Himachal Pradesh, died after she was pulled out of the debris of a four-storey building that collapsed in the Sohana village of Punjab's Mohali district on Saturday, officials said. 

Drishti Verma, a native of Theog, was rescued from the rubble in critical condition and was rushed to Sohana Hospital, Viraj S Tidke, officiating deputy commissioner, said. 

Verma, however, succumbed to her injuries. 

A multi-storey building collapsed Saturday evening, with at least five people trapped in its rubble. 

The police have booked building owners -- Parwinder Singh and Gagandeep Singh, Mohali senior superintendent of police Deepak Pareek said. 

Several excavators were pressed into service as part of the rescue operation. Officials said a National Disaster Response Team team was carrying out the operation. 

Medical teams, along with an ambulance, have also been deployed. -- PTI
