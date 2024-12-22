Himachal woman dies in Mohali building collapse, rescue effort on





Drishti Verma, a native of Theog, was rescued from the rubble in critical condition and was rushed to Sohana Hospital, Viraj S Tidke, officiating deputy commissioner, said.





Verma, however, succumbed to her injuries.





A multi-storey building collapsed Saturday evening, with at least five people trapped in its rubble.





The police have booked building owners -- Parwinder Singh and Gagandeep Singh, Mohali senior superintendent of police Deepak Pareek said.





Several excavators were pressed into service as part of the rescue operation. Officials said a National Disaster Response Team team was carrying out the operation.





Medical teams, along with an ambulance, have also been deployed. -- PTI

