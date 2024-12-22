RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Four killed in two road accidents in MP's Raisen

December 22, 2024  10:49
image
Four persons were killed in two separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, the police said on Sunday. 

A motorbike collided with a tractor-trolley on Saturday night in Udaipura town, around 100 km from the district headquarters. 

A truck coming from behind then crushed the two-wheeler, killing its three riders, Udaipura police station in-charge Yashwant Singh said. 

The deceased have been identified as Lakhan Singh Rajput (35), Devesh Singh Rajput (21) and Raja Shrivas (21), the police said. 

In another accident, a motorcycle rider, identified as Chen Singh Lodhi (23), was killed after being hit by a truck on Bhopal-Deori road on Saturday night, an official said. 

The police seized the trucks involved in both the accidents and registered a case against their drivers, the officials said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US Navy shoots down its own jets over Red Sea
LIVE! US Navy shoots down its own jets over Red Sea

Why Travis Is A 'Headache' For India
Why Travis Is A 'Headache' For India

'We all knew he was dangerous, but that first shot he played off Jasprit Bumrah, that cover drive, off the front foot.''It told me that this is a player in prime, prime form.'

Students sent bomb threats to schools to defer exams
Students sent bomb threats to schools to defer exams

A police officer said the email was sent by two siblings enrolled in the school because they wanted the exams to be postponed.

UP: Shivling 'found' near graveyard, police deployed
UP: Shivling 'found' near graveyard, police deployed

Security has been beefed up in Jaunpur following rumours that a Shivling was found near a graveyard in the Jaunpur Nagar Kotwali police station area, a police officer said on Saturday.

The Coming Dementia Epidemic
The Coming Dementia Epidemic

Around 7.4 per cent of Indians aged 60 and above are affected by dementia.This number is expected to rise from the current 8.8 million to 17 million by 2036, marking a 97 per cent increase.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances