Fasting farmer leader Dallewal's 'condition critical'

December 22, 2024  20:26
Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal
As Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's fast-unto-death entered its 27th day on Sunday, doctors termed his health condition 'critical'.

Doctors attending to him at the Khanauri border protest site reiterated that Dallewal is at the risk of cardiac arrest and multi-organ failure.

Dallewal, 70, has been on a fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border point between Punjab and Haryana since November 26 to press the Centre to accept the agitating farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP on crops.

A statement issued by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha said following the advice of doctors, the veteran farmer leader did not come on stage on Sunday.

Due to the continuous hunger strike for 27 days, his immunity has become very weak, putting him at the risk of infection, the statement said.

"His hands and feet were cold. Starvation is adversely affecting his nervous system, and vital organs like liver and kidneys," a doctor who examined Dallewal told reporters at Khanauri border.

"His reflexes are very slow. His blood pressure is also fluctuating, sometimes dropping sharply, which is a matter of concern," said the doctor, who is part of a team of medics from '5 Rivers Heart Association' -- an NGO.

Dallewal's orthostatic hypotension is coming positive, which is a form of low blood pressure that can cause dizziness or lightheadedness and possibly fainting, he said.

"He is hemodynamically unstable (unstable movement of blood that results in inadequate blood flow). Generally, such patients require admission to ICU. He is at risk of cardiac arrest and his condition is critical," the doctor said. 

The statement also said that former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi met Dallewal at the protest site on Saturday evening.

"Yesterday evening, chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on agriculture, Charanjit Singh Channi, met Dallewal," it said.

Quoting leaders of the two farmers' bodies, the statement said since Parliament is supreme in the country, the Centre should accept the suggestions of the parliamentary committee and make a law to give legal guarantee for MSP.

Staing that Dallewal is selflessly risking his life for the farmers of the country, Channi said he conveyed the concerns expressed by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding his health and well-being to the farmer leader. 

Quoting farmer leaders, the statement said on December 24, candle marches will be taken out across the country at 5.30 pm in support of Dallewal's hunger strike.

On December 26, when Dallewal's fast will complete one month, symbolic hunger strikes will be held at tehsil and district levels from 10 am to 4 pm, it said.

The farmers have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

A 'jatha' (group) of 101 farmers made three attempts to enter Delhi on foot between December 6 and 14, but they were not allowed to proceed by security personnel in Haryana.   -- PTI
