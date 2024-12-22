RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Epigamia co-founder Rohan Mirchandani no more

December 22, 2024  16:07
Photo: @RoMirchandani/X
Rohan Mirchandani, co-founder of Epigamia, passed away on December 21, reportedly due to a heart attack, reports Moneycontrol (external link) citing 'four sources'. 

The entrepreneur was in his early forties.

A graduate of NYU Stern and Wharton School, Mirchandani founded Drums Food International in 2013, the parent company of Epigamia, one of India's leading Greek yogurt brands.

"We at the Epigamia family deeply mourn this loss. Rohan was our mentor, friend, and leader. We are committed to carrying forward his dream with strength and determination. His vision and values will continue to inspire us as we honor his legacy and ensure his dream thrives," said a spokesperson for Drums Food, as quoted by Moneycontrol.
