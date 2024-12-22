RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Bareilly court summons Rahul Gandhi

December 22, 2024  15:13
A court in Bareilly has summoned Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to appear before it on January 7 for his remarks related to the Economic Survey during the Lok Sabha polls.

District and Sessions Judge Sudhir Kumar on Saturday issued notice to Gandhi.

The summons are related to a plea filed by Pankaj Pathak, Mandal president of the All India Hindu Mahasangh outfit. Pathak had initially approached the MLA-MP Court/CJM Court in August, requesting the registration of a case against Gandhi.

However, the court had rejected the application on August 27. Pathak then filed a revision petition in the sessions court, which led to the current summons.

Advocate Virendra Pal Gupta, representing Pathak, submitted that during the Lok Sabha elections Gandhi had allegedly said that 'despite the percentage of weaker sections being high, the percentage of property they own is quite low. If this remains the case then those with a higher population can demand more property'.

Gupta alleged that Gandhi tried to provoke the weaker sections with these statements which were aimed at 'creating class hatred for political gain'.

He further alleged that Gandhi deliberately attempted to sow hostility and animosity among economically weaker sections in an effort to further the Congress' interests.   -- PTI
