Allu Arjun's residence in Hyderabad vandalised

December 22, 2024  18:45
image
A group of persons, claiming to be members of Osmania University Joint Action Committee, on Sunday vandalised flower pots and other things at the residence of top Telugu actor Allu Arjun in Hyderabad.

The protesters raised slogans against the actor and sought justice to the woman who died in a stampede at a movie theatre here earlier this month on the occasion of screening of the actor's latest film Pushpa-2.

The protesters were taken away by the police.

A placard left by them said crores of rupees are made by making films, while those watching films are dying.

The OU-JAC was in the forefront of Telangana statehood agitation.  -- PTI
A group of persons, claiming to be members of Osmania University Joint Action Committee, on Sunday vandalised flower pots and other things at the residence of top Telugu actor Allu Arjun in Hyderabad.

Around 7.4 per cent of Indians aged 60 and above are affected by dementia.This number is expected to rise from the current 8.8 million to 17 million by 2036, marking a 97 per cent increase.

Javed Munshi, suspected to be a member of the outlawed 'Tehreek e Mujahideen' outfit in Kashmir Valley, was picked up from near Canning Hospital by a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and West Bengal Police's Special Task Force, the...

Former India coach Ravi Shastri says the stylish batter should go in with a clear mindset, change his tactics, and attack the bowlers.

