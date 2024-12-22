Allu Arjun urges fans to be responsible





A 35-year-old woman died and her eight-year-old son was injured on December 4 during a stampede-like situation at the cinema hall in Hyderabad when thousands of fans jostled to have a glimpse of the actor at the premiere of his recent release Pushpa 2: The Rule.





Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday alleged that Arjun visited the theatre during the film's screening despite police permission being denied, a charge that the actor denied.





On Sunday, Arjun shared a word of caution for his fans on social media.





'I appeal to all my fans to express their feelings responsibly, as always and not resort to any kind of abusive language or behavior both online and offline,' he said in a statement posted on X.





'Misrepresenting as my fans with fake IDs and fake profiles, if someone indulges in abusive posts, strong action will be taken against them. I request the fans not to engage with such posts,' the actor further said in the post. -- PTI



