RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Allu Arjun urges fans to be responsible

December 22, 2024  17:29
image
Telugu cinema star Allu Arjun on Sunday appealed to his fans to not resort to any kind of abusive language or behaviour, both online and offline, amid fresh allegations against him in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case.

A 35-year-old woman died and her eight-year-old son was injured on December 4 during a stampede-like situation at the cinema hall in Hyderabad when thousands of fans jostled to have a glimpse of the actor at the premiere of his recent release Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday alleged that Arjun visited the theatre during the film's screening despite police permission being denied, a charge that the actor denied.

On Sunday, Arjun shared a word of caution for his fans on social media.

'I appeal to all my fans to express their feelings responsibly, as always and not resort to any kind of abusive language or behavior both online and offline,' he said in a statement posted on X.

'Misrepresenting as my fans with fake IDs and fake profiles, if someone indulges in abusive posts, strong action will be taken against them. I request the fans not to engage with such posts,' the actor further said in the post.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Allu Arjun urges fans to be responsible
LIVE! Allu Arjun urges fans to be responsible

Bareilly court summons Rahul Gandhi
Bareilly court summons Rahul Gandhi

A court in Bareilly has summoned Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to appear before it on January 7 for his remarks related to the Economic Survey during the Lok Sabha polls.

Bully the bowlers! Shastri urges Rohit
Bully the bowlers! Shastri urges Rohit

Former India coach Ravi Shastri says the stylish batter should go in with a clear mindset, change his tactics, and attack the bowlers.

Will King Kohli recreate magic of 2014 at MCG?
Will King Kohli recreate magic of 2014 at MCG?

Kohli, Kohli.... the chants from 90,000 fervent fans still reverberate in the ear when you step into the fabled MCG, even two years after the former Indian skipper pulled off a stunning heist against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022.

Uddhav, Raj Thackeray seen together at...
Uddhav, Raj Thackeray seen together at...

Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin Raj Thackeray, who heads the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, came together at the wedding of the latter's nephew in Mumbai on Sunday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances