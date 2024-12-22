RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Air Force evacuates 10 SSB personnel who got injured in accident in Sikkim

December 22, 2024  09:23
Indian Air Force and Indian Army Helicopters evacuated a total of 10 passengers of Sashastra Seema Bal from Zuluk, near Gangtok, to Military Hospitals, Gangtok and Bengdubi on December 20, said IAF in a statement.  

Having received the information at 1115H, that a bus carrying personnel of SSB had met with an accident, the IAF launched two Cheetah helicopters from Bagdogra airbase in less than an hour, added the statement.  

One Mi-17V5 helicopter was also launched from the same base. 

The casevac operation was conducted in marginal weather from the Zuluk helipad, which is at an elevation of approximately 9000 feet, read the statement further. --ANI                       
