416 people held in third phase of crackdown against child marriage in Assam: CM

December 22, 2024  10:56
File image
Four hundred and sixteen people have been arrested in the third phase of the crackdown against child marriage in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday. 

The crackdown was launched on the night of December 21-22, he said. 

The police have registered 335 cases and the arrested will be produced in court on Sunday. 

"Assam continues its fight against child marriage. In Phase 3 operations launched on the night of Dec 21-22, 416 arrests were made and 335 cases registered. The arrested individuals will be produced in court today. We will continue to take bold steps to end this social evil', the chief minister posted on X. 

The state government had launched a drive against child marriage in two phases in February and October in 2023. 

In the first phase in February 2023, 3,483 people were arrested and 4,515 cases registered while 915 people were arrested and 710 cases registered in the second phase in October 2023. -- PTI
