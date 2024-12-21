RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Virat Kohli's restaurant gets notice over fire safety lapses

December 21, 2024  20:12
image
The Bengaluru civic agency has served a notice to a restaurant owned by cricketer Virat Kohli in the city for the violations of fire and safety norms, an official said on Saturday.

The One8 Commune restaurant is located on Kasturba Road, a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike officer told PTI.

"We served them (One8 Commune) a week ago. Fire and safety measures were not there," the officer said.

There was no reply even after a week. So, a fresh notice will be served to the restaurant on Monday, the officer added.  
