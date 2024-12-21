UP tehsildar's vehicle mows down biker, drags body for 30km





The victim, identified as Narendra Kumar Haldar (35), a resident of Payagpur, was returning home when the accident occurred on the Nanpara-Bahraich road on Thursday evening.





According to the police, Haldar's body got entangled in the vehicle and was dragged for the entire distance, reaching the Nanpara Tehsil.





Naib Tehsildar Shailesh Kumar Awasthi, who is believed to be present in the vehicle at the time of the accident, has been recommended for suspension by district magistrate Monika Rani.





The vehicle's driver, Meraj Ahmed, has been arrested.





Superintendent of police Vrinda Shukla confirmed the incident and said, "It was confirmed that the body was dragged for 30 km to Nanpara when the locations of the deceased Narendra Haldar and the tehsildar's driver Meraj Ahmed were tracked at the time of the accident."





Stating that the incident was a "big negligence", the officer added, "It is very unlikely that a body was stuck in the vehicle for 30 km and no one came to know about it. It is possible that the vehicle was not stopped due to fear." -- PTI

A government vehicle belonging to the tehsildar of Nanpara hit a biker and allegedly dragged his body for 30 km.