RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

UP tehsildar's vehicle mows down biker, drags body for 30km

December 21, 2024  00:37
image
A government vehicle belonging to the tehsildar of Nanpara hit a biker and allegedly dragged his body for 30 km. 

The victim, identified as Narendra Kumar Haldar (35), a resident of Payagpur, was returning home when the accident occurred on the Nanpara-Bahraich road on Thursday evening. 

According to the police, Haldar's body got entangled in the vehicle and was dragged for the entire distance, reaching the Nanpara Tehsil. 

Naib Tehsildar Shailesh Kumar Awasthi, who is believed to be present in the vehicle at the time of the accident, has been recommended for suspension by district magistrate Monika Rani. 

The vehicle's driver, Meraj Ahmed, has been arrested. 

Superintendent of police Vrinda Shukla confirmed the incident and said, "It was confirmed that the body was dragged for 30 km to Nanpara when the locations of the deceased Narendra Haldar and the tehsildar's driver Meraj Ahmed were tracked at the time of the accident." 

Stating that the incident was a "big negligence", the officer added, "It is very unlikely that a body was stuck in the vehicle for 30 km and no one came to know about it. It is possible that the vehicle was not stopped due to fear." -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! UP tehsildar's vehicle hits biker, drags body for 30km
LIVE! UP tehsildar's vehicle hits biker, drags body for 30km

Insult to Marathi people won't be tolerated: Maha
Insult to Marathi people won't be tolerated: Maha

An alleged attack on a Marathi-speaking family by a government employee in Thane district sparked outrage in the Maharashtra Assembly, where the BJP-led government assured justice and condemned the incident. Opposition parties demanded...

Dharavi redevelopment: HC upholds tender to Adani
Dharavi redevelopment: HC upholds tender to Adani

The Bombay high court on Friday upheld the tender awarded to an Adani Group firm by the Maharashtra government for the Dharavi slum redevelopment project in Mumbai, ruling there was no 'arbitrariness, unreasonableness or perversity' in...

HC stays Alt News co-founder Zubair's arrest
HC stays Alt News co-founder Zubair's arrest

The Allahabad High Court has stayed the arrest of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in an FIR accusing him of promoting enmity among religious groups. The court also directed Zubair not to travel abroad. The FIR was lodged last month...

'Virat Going To Leave India Very Soon'
'Virat Going To Leave India Very Soon'

'Virat plans to move to London with his children and wife, Anushka Sharma.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances