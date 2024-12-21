RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


UP: Girl dies of suffocation while bathing due to geyser leak

December 21, 2024  16:55
A 16-year-old school girl died of asphyxiation while bathing following a geyser gas leak in the bathroom at her house here, police said on Saturday.
 
The incident happened in Kuldeep Vihar colony on Friday when Mahi's mother had gone to a nearby shop, according to family members.

They said that upon returning she found the bathroom door locked and her daughter did not respond to her calls.

Mahi's brother, Madhav said the bathroom door was locked from outside, a precaution the family took due to the girl's previous fainting episodes while bathing.

The door was opened and Mahi was taken to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital where doctors declared her dead upon arrival, the police said

Family sources said that she had fainted in similar circumstances two years ago but had recovered.

They attributed the incident to the lack of ventilation in the bathroom that led to the girl's death. -- PTI
