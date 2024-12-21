RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Russia reaffirms support to India's bid to become permanent member of UNSC

December 21, 2024  19:02
India and Russia have decided to step up joint efforts in dealing with challenges of radicalisation and terror financing.
 
Ways to deepen cooperation in tackling threats of terrorism were discussed at a meeting of the India-Russia joint working group (JWG) on counter-terrorism cooperation.

At a separate meeting on issues relating to the United Nations, Russia reiterated its support for India as a permanent member of a reformed UN Security Council.

The meeting took place in Moscow on December 19 and 20.

"In the 13th JWG on counter-terrorism, both sides shared their experiences in countering terrorism including cross-border terrorism, extremism and agreed to enhance cooperation to address problems of radicalisation as well as terror financing," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday.

"They discussed current terrorist threats at the global and regional level and combating the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes," it said in a statement.

The MEA said both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening counter-terrorism cooperation in bilateral as well as multilateral platforms. -- PTI
