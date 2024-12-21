RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

PIL Seeks Action Against Amfi For 'Misleading' MF Ads

December 21, 2024  09:41
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
A public interest litigation has been filed in the Bombay high court seeking directions to the Securities and Exchange Board of India to revoke the permissions granted to mutual fund body Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) for 'misleading' and 'deceptive' advertisement campaigns under the investor education and protection measures.

The petitioner, a chartered accountant, has alleged that Amfi was 'recklessly propagating that mutual funds are right without any basis or rationale'.

"The ad campaigns are completely unfounded, reckless, false, baseless, and misleading with selective and distorted emphasis on positive features," the petitioner alleged.

The Bombay high court on December 18 appointed an amicus curiae in the matter considering the public interest involved and directed issuance of notice to Sebi and Amfi. 

Comparing the advertisements by Amfi to those of other institutions such as the Reserve Bank of India, National Stock Exchange and Sebi itself, the petitioner said the aforementioned ads do not solicit any business, don't have any commercial motive, and are to 'truly' to serve the public good unlike the Amfi ads which have commercial motive. -- Khushboo Tiwari/Business Standard
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Haryana engineer put under digital arrest for 6 days
LIVE! Haryana engineer put under digital arrest for 6 days

UP tehsildar's vehicle hits biker, drags body for 30 km
UP tehsildar's vehicle hits biker, drags body for 30 km

A government vehicle belonging to the tehsildar of Nanpara, India, hit a biker and allegedly dragged his body for 30 kilometers. The victim, identified as Narendra Kumar Haldar (35), was returning home when the accident occurred. The...

2 killed, 68 hurt as car rams into German Christmas mkt
2 killed, 68 hurt as car rams into German Christmas mkt

The attack occurred when a car deliberately rammed into a crowd of people at the market, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries.

India protests Bangladesh govt aide's territorial claim
India protests Bangladesh govt aide's territorial claim

India has lodged a strong protest with Bangladesh over a now-deleted social media post by a key aide of Bangladesh's interim government that claimed certain areas of Indian territory should be part of that country. The post, which...

Mercedes Rules Luxury Cars Segment
Mercedes Rules Luxury Cars Segment

For the first time in history, the luxury car market is poised to cross the sales mark of 50,000 units in 2024, with Mercedes leading the way

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances