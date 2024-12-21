Mumbai ferry crash: Body of 7-year-old boy found

The body of a seven-year-old boy missing in the ferry-Navy craft crash off the Mumbai coast was recovered on Saturday morning after a three-day-long search operation, an official said.





Naval boats have found the body of Johan Mohammad Nisar Ahmed Pathan, taking the toll in the December 18 tragedy to 15.





The Navy has launched a probe into one of the deadliest crashes in the city's harbour area.





A naval helicopter and boats of the Navy and Coast Guard were deployed to look for the missing passengers as part of the SAR operation, the official said.





Of the 113 persons on board both the vessels, 15 have died and 98, including two injured, were rescued.





There were six persons on board the Navy craft, of which two survived, the official said.





The tragedy struck when the speeding Navy craft undergoing engine trials lost control and collided with a passenger ferry, 'Neel Kamal', off the Mumbai coast. -- PTI