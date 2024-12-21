RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Modi embarks on two-day visit to Kuwait, to attend opening ceremony of Arabian Gulf Cup

December 21, 2024  10:48
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday embarked on a two-day visit to Kuwait at the invitation of Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of the State of Kuwait.  

This will be the first visit of the Prime Minister any Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait after 43 years.  

Modi will attend the opening ceremony of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup as a special guest of the Emir of Kuwait. 

He will also interact with the Indian diaspora at the 'Hala Modi' community event at Sheikh Saad Al Abdullah Sports Complex.  

The PM said that his visit will deepen India's historical linkages with Kuwait and expressed eagerness to meet the Crown Prince of Kuwait.  

"Today and tomorrow, I will be visiting Kuwait. This visit will deepen India's historical linkages with Kuwait. I look forward to meeting His Highness the Amir, the Crown Prince and the Prime Minister of Kuwait. This evening, I will be interacting with the Indian community and will also attend the inauguration ceremony of the Arabian Gulf Cup," Modi wrote on X. -- ANI 
