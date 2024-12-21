RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Modi embarks on 2-day visit to Kuwait

December 21, 2024  12:17
image
As he embarked on a two-day visit to Kuwait, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India and the Gulf nation have shared interest in peace, security and stability of the West Asian region.

Modi's visit to Kuwait is taking place two weeks after the collapse of President Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria and the continuing Israeli offensive in Gaza.

In a departure statement, Modi said his talks with top Kuwaiti leadership would be an opportunity to chalk out a roadmap for a futuristic partnership between India and Kuwait.

"We deeply value the historical connection with Kuwait that has been nurtured over generations. We are not just strong trade and energy partners but also have shared interest in peace, security, stability and prosperity in the West Asia region," he said.

Modi said he was looking forward to his meetings with the Emir, the Crown Prince and the prime minister of Kuwait.

"It would be an opportunity to chalk out a roadmap for a futuristic partnership for the benefit of our people and the region," he said.

"I eagerly look forward to meeting the Indian diaspora in Kuwait who have immensely contributed to strengthening of bonds of friendship between the two nations," he added. -- PTI
