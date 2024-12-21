RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Marathi-speaking family attacked: Main accused's car seized

December 21, 2024  18:24
The private car of a government employee held for allegedly attacking his Marathi-speaking neighbours and subjecting them to community-based abuse in Thane's Kalyan area was seized by Maharashtra transport authorities for sporting an amber beacon, an official said on Saturday.
  
On December 18, Akhilesh Shukla (48), an employee with Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation, and several others had assaulted a family in their residential complex over a trivial argument. Viral videos of the incident led to an uproar in the Maharashtra legislature over insult to Marathi speaking people in the state.

"Shukla was fined Rs 9,500 for using an amber light without authority. His vehicle did not have valid insurance or pollution under control (PUC) certification. It had a plate with Maharashtra government written on it as well," Deputy Regional Transport Officer Ashutosh Barkul said.

The vehicle was seized on Friday by an RTO team comprising Motor Vehicle Inspectors Rohit Pawar and Priyanka Taple, the official added.

As per the FIR, Shukla along with his wife and others assaulted a couple who asked them to calm down during their argument with a woman over burning of incense. 

Shukla, his associates Sumit Jadhav (23) and Ranga alias Darshan Borade (22) were arrested on Friday, while police are on the lookout for eight others. -- PTI 
Based on the recommendation of the Election Commission (EC), the Union law ministry on Friday amended Rule 93(2)(a) of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, to restrict the type of "papers" or documents open to public inspection.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has criticized Telugu actor Allu Arjun for attending the screening of 'Pushpa-2' despite police permission being denied. Reddy alleges that the actor continued to be present at the cinema hall...

As per the practises and tradition at the temples, any offerings made into the hundial directly goes into the account of the deity of that temple. Rules do not permit the administration to return the offerings back to the devotees, Babu...

In the run-up to the assembly elections in Delhi, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal announced an Ambedkar scholarship for free foreign education of the city's Dalit students. The scholarship is a response to the BJP's "insult" of Ambedkar,...

