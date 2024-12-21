RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Maha portfolio allocation expected today: Minister

December 21, 2024  12:48
Maharashtra minister Bharat Gogawale on Saturday said that the allocation of portfolios in the Mahayuti government is expected during the day.

The winter session of the state assembly, which began on December 16, will conclude on Saturday.

Talking to reporters in Nagpur, Gogawale said, "The allocation of portfolios is expected today. Leaders of all three alliance partners met on Friday, and we had a breakfast meeting with the chief minister this morning."

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar were sworn in on December 5, and 39 ministers were inducted ahead of the winter session on December 15 at Raj Bhavan in Nagpur.

However, portfolio allocation in the Mahayuti government is yet to take place.

The Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party, secured a landslide victory in the November 20 assembly polls by winning 230 out of 288 seats.

The Shiv Sena leader asserted that there was no difference of opinion among Mahayuti leaders over portfolios and whatever decision they make will be acceptable to all.

Gogawale said he expected to become the guardian minister of his home district, Raigad.

"I am confident I will get the guardian minister post for Raigad," he said. -- PTI
