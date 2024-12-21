RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Indian team joins probe into fire incident in Maldives

December 21, 2024  00:45
An experts' team from India arrived in Male for an investigation into a fire incident at 'Green Building' housing two ministries and an office of the Male City Council, local media reports said on Friday. 

The fire raged on for four hours before authorities could control it, resulting in the building, identified as 'Tinu Building,' damaged beyond use on December 12. Due to this, the three affected ministries are currently being operated out of Dharubaaruge, state-run news agency PSM News said. 

The Indian team is now working collaboratively with local police, news portal Edition.mv said, quoting the commissioner of police Ali Shujau as saying. 

The Commissioner earlier said that CCTV footage had been sought and is being analysed. 

In another report, the news portal said the fire originated at the Housing Ministry at around 06.30 am, affecting the construction ministry housed in the same building, and rapidly spread to the adjacent building housing the Environment Ministry. 

Some social media users have alleged that the fire had been deliberately started in order to destroy evidence which would show land plots had been unfairly granted to certain persons, it said, adding, that the police said investigations so far have not shown any connections. -- PTI
