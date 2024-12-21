Four of family killed in fire at milk parlour-cum-house in MP

Four of family killed in fire at milk parlour-cum-house in MPDecember 21, 2024 10:26
The building where fire broke out killing four of a family in Dewas, MP/ANI on X
A couple and their two children were killed in a fire that broke out at a milk parlour-cum-house in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district in the early hours of Saturday, the police said.
The blaze erupted on the premises in the Nayapura area around 4.45 am, an official said.
"We received information about a fire in a milk parlour in Nayapura, and a family was living in the same premises," Nahar Darwaja police station in-charge Manju Yadav said.
She said the victims, a couple and their two children, died of suffocation and burn injuries.
A team from the fire brigade has brought the blaze under control, the official said.
According to the police, Dinesh Karpentar (35), his wife Gayatri (30), 10-year-old daughter Ishika (10) and seven-year-old son Chirag died in the fire.
Superintendent of police Puneet Gehlot said Dinesh owned a dairy on the ground floor of the building and lived with his family on the second floor. -- PTI