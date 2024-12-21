Four of family killed in fire at milk parlour-cum-house in MP





The blaze erupted on the premises in the Nayapura area around 4.45 am, an official said.





"We received information about a fire in a milk parlour in Nayapura, and a family was living in the same premises," Nahar Darwaja police station in-charge Manju Yadav said.





She said the victims, a couple and their two children, died of suffocation and burn injuries.





A team from the fire brigade has brought the blaze under control, the official said.





According to the police, Dinesh Karpentar (35), his wife Gayatri (30), 10-year-old daughter Ishika (10) and seven-year-old son Chirag died in the fire.





Superintendent of police Puneet Gehlot said Dinesh owned a dairy on the ground floor of the building and lived with his family on the second floor. -- PTI

