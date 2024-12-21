RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Engineer put under digital arrest for 6 days, duped of Rs 3.46L

December 21, 2024  10:03
A mechanical engineer was put under digital arrest for six days by cyber fraudsters and duped of Rs 3.46 lakh, the police said in Faridabad on Friday. According to the victim, the cyber thugs forced him to lock himself in a room in his house and monitored his activities through his mobile camera. 

Mohit, who is a mechanical engineer in a factory located in Ballabgarh-Tigaon Road claimed that on December 6 morning, he got a call from an unknown number, the police said.

The caller identified himself as an employee of a courier company and said that a parcel, containing drugs, some passports, a laptop, $5,000, bank documents and other items, in his name had been intercepted at Delhi Airport, they said.

When the victim denied any involvement in this, the fraudster told him that his Aadhar card had been used to send the parcel, they said.

Following this, the accused transferred the call to his accomplice who claimed to be from the cyber cell and asked Mohit to testify in the court, they said.

"The accused took me to a video conference in which there were some people who looked like Delhi Police personnel. They accused me of money laundering and asked for my bank statements and other information," the complainant said.

They then asked him to immediately reach his home in Sector 55 and stay alone in a room, the police said. -- PTI
