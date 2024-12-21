Cab driver stabbed to death following dispute over Rs 400 fare in Delhi





The incident took place on the intervening night of December 17 and 18.





Sandeep, who drove a taxi for Rapido, was found injured in a pool of blood at the roadside near Sonia Vihar Pusta, the police said in a statement.





Sandeep told the police that he brought three passengers -- Deepanshu alias Ashu, Rahul and Mayank -- from Noida.





After reaching Pusta 2 in Sonia Vihar, the ride was completed.





Sandeep told the police the accused did not want to pay the fare of Rs 400 and started fighting with him.





During the fight one of their associates Nikhil and a minor allegedly stabbed Sandeep in his head and abdomen.





Later, Sandeep succumbed to his injuries during the treatment, the police said.





Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Rakesh Paweriya said during investigation, the CCTV footage near the spot was checked. -- PTI

