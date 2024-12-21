RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


ASI conducts survey at Sambhal's Kalki Vishnu temple

December 21, 2024  15:15
An Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) team inspected an old well on the 'Kalki Vishnu' temple premises in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on Saturday, a day after the agency conducted a survey of a recently discovered temple in the district.
 
The priest of the Kalki Vishnu temple, Mahendra Prasad Sharma said it is good that the survey team came for a visit.

"There is a 'krish koop' (well) here. It is not closed but there is no water in it. This well is mentioned in the 'Skanda Purana' along with all pilgrimage sites of Sambhal... this well is on the temple premises, inside the old boundary," he said.

Speaking to PTI about the visit by the ASI, Sambhal Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vandana Mishra said, "A team of the ASI visited the 'Kalki Vishnu' temple. There is a 'krish koop' here which is said to be an ancient well. Its age is yet to be determined. The team stayed for about 15 minutes and also visited the temple."

On Friday, a four-member team of the ASI surveyed the recently-discovered Shri Kartik Mahadev temple, five pilgrimage sites and 19 'koops' (wells).

The Kartik Mahadev temple (Bhasma Shankar temple) was reopened on December 13 after the authorities said they stumbled upon the covered structure during an anti-encroachment drive.

The temple housed an idol of Lord Hanuman and a shivling. It had remained locked since 1978. The temple also has a well nearby which the authorities had planned to reopen.

Sambhal District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya had earlier told reporters that the ancient temple and the well were being excavated. -- PTI
