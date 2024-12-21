RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Amid Ambedkar row, Kejriwal announces scholarship for Dalits

December 21, 2024  16:07
image
In the run-up to the assembly elections in Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced an Ambedkar scholarship for free foreign education of the city's Dalit students.

Kejriwal said the Dr Ambedkar Samman Scholarship was a response to the BJP's "insult" of Ambedkar.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah "insulted and made fun of Babasaheb Dr Ambedkar in Parliament. Crores of people who love Ambedkar were deeply pained," the former Delhi chief minister said at the AAP headquarters.

Ambedkar had said education was the way forward and secured a PhD from the US against all odds, Kejriwal told reporters.

The scholarship is a response to the insult meted out by the BJP to the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, the AAP chief added.

"Under the scheme, any Dalit student from Delhi will be able to receive education in foreign universities. If they get admission in any such university, the Delhi government will bear the entire cost of their education, travel and accommodation," Kejriwal said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Ambedkar row: AAP announces scholarship for Dalits
LIVE! Ambedkar row: AAP announces scholarship for Dalits

Arrest warrant issued against Robin Uthappa
Arrest warrant issued against Robin Uthappa

The police went to Robin Uthappa's house to issue a notice. Since he does not reside at that address at present, a warrant has been executed for the former cricketer.

Raut hints at Uddhav's Sena going solo in BMC poll
Raut hints at Uddhav's Sena going solo in BMC poll

'Talks are on between Uddhav Thackeray and other party leaders (about whether to go solo) for the BMC polls. Workers want the party to contest the polls solo'

Trudeau in trouble as ally vows to 'bring him down'
Trudeau in trouble as ally vows to 'bring him down'

The future of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's leadership appears increasingly uncertain after New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh, a key ally, said he would introduce a motion to topple the minority Liberal...

Mum boat crash: Missing boy's body found after 3 days
Mum boat crash: Missing boy's body found after 3 days

Naval boats have found the body of Johan Mohammad Nisar Ahmed Pathan, taking the toll in the December 18 tragedy to 15.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances