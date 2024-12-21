RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Ambedkar row: Shah bitten by rabid dog, says K'taka min

December 21, 2024  15:45
image
Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday lashed out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on B R Ambedkar and alleged that he was "bitten by a rabid dog".

Addressing reporters in Kalaburagi, the Minister for Information Technology and Biotechnology said, "I don't know whether I will get a place in Heaven if I chant the name of God in seven births but by chanting the name of Ambedkar in this birth we will get political, social, economic equality and a life of self-esteem." 

Taking a dig at the Union Home Minister, Kharge said his problem is that Ambedkar and equality are not in his thoughts. These things are missing in his philosophy and ideology.

"The more Ambedkar and Basava philosophy grow, the RSS ideology will diminish." 

"He is bitten by a rabid dog," Kharge added, while slamming Shah.
Shah had earlier accused the Congress of twisting facts and distorting his comments on Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha, asserting its malicious campaign after the discussion on Constitution "established" the opposition party as being "anti-Ambedkar and anti-reservation". The Union minister also accused the Congress of adopting the tactic of "misrepresenting and distorting" statements. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Ambedkar row: AAP announces scholarship for Dalits
LIVE! Ambedkar row: AAP announces scholarship for Dalits

Arrest warrant issued against Robin Uthappa
Arrest warrant issued against Robin Uthappa

The police went to Robin Uthappa's house to issue a notice. Since he does not reside at that address at present, a warrant has been executed for the former cricketer.

Raut hints at Uddhav's Sena going solo in BMC poll
Raut hints at Uddhav's Sena going solo in BMC poll

'Talks are on between Uddhav Thackeray and other party leaders (about whether to go solo) for the BMC polls. Workers want the party to contest the polls solo'

Trudeau in trouble as ally vows to 'bring him down'
Trudeau in trouble as ally vows to 'bring him down'

The future of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's leadership appears increasingly uncertain after New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh, a key ally, said he would introduce a motion to topple the minority Liberal...

Mum boat crash: Missing boy's body found after 3 days
Mum boat crash: Missing boy's body found after 3 days

Naval boats have found the body of Johan Mohammad Nisar Ahmed Pathan, taking the toll in the December 18 tragedy to 15.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances